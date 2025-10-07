Get front row views of the Dubai Fountain – ticket prices, timings and how to book
Dubai: After nearly six months of renovation, the Dubai Fountain officially reopened on October 1, drawing thousands of visitors to Burj Lake to witness its dazzling comeback. Along with the fountain’s return, the popular abra boat rides are also back, giving visitors a chance to glide across the water while the jets of water perform their famous synchronised dance.
If you want to enjoy front-row, unobstructed views of both the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain without the crowds, booking a private abra ride is one of the best ways to experience the show. Here’s everything you need to know about ticket prices, timings, and how to book your ride.
Tickets for the Dubai Fountain Lake Ride cost Dh68.25 per person, with free entry for children under three years old. The abra rides operate daily from 5.45pm to 10.45pm.
You can easily book your tickets online through the official Burj Khalifa website: www.burjkhalifa.ae.
Click on ‘Book Tickets’ and select ‘Experiences’.
Scroll down to find the Dubai Fountain Lake Ride section and click ‘Book Now’.
Choose your date and preferred time slot.
Select the number of tickets and proceed to online payment.
Enter your personal details – email address, mobile number, nationality, and date of birth – followed by your credit or debit card information.
Once payment is confirmed, your tickets will be sent to your registered email.
Present the e-tickets at the Dubai Fountain ticket booth upon arrival.
Booking online helps you skip the queues and ensures your preferred time slot.
Evening shows: Every 30 minutes from 6pm to 11pm, daily.
Afternoon shows:
Saturday to Thursday: 1pm and 1.30pm
Fridays: 2pm and 2.30pm
Developed by Emaar, the Dubai Fountain continues to captivate audiences with its powerful combination of music, light, and motion. Submerged in the 30-acre Burj Lake at the base of Dubai Mall, the fountain stretches the length of two football pitches, shooting 22,000 gallons of water up to 140 metres high.
Since its debut on May 8, 2009, the world’s largest choreographed fountain has been the beating heart of Downtown Dubai, mesmerising crowds every evening. It remains one of the city’s most popular free attractions and a must-see for any visitor.
The recent refurbishment has given the Dubai Fountain a stunning visual upgrade. A new floor with glowing blue tiles now reflects beautifully under the water, adding depth and brilliance to the performance. Alongside visual enhancements, technical and infrastructure upgrades have been made to ensure smoother, more precise shows.
Created by WET Design, the same team behind Las Vegas’ Bellagio Fountains, the Dubai Fountain’s musical repertoire is as diverse as its audience. During the reopening celebrations, the fountain performed songs from various cultures and languages, including:
Emsaha Dubai by Coral Al Emarat
Time to Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman
Skyfall by Adele
A popular Mandarin pop song
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox