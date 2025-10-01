After 5 months, the iconic fountain is back with music, lights, and stunning displays
Dubai: As the clock struck 6.30pm, a dazzling surge of light and water erupted across Burj Lake, and the Dubai Fountain sprang back to life, its jets dancing in perfect harmony to music against the breathtaking backdrop of the Burj Khalifa.
After five months of silence for renovations, one of the world’s most iconic attractions had returned, drawing crowds from across the UAE and beyond to witness the fountain’s triumphant comeback.
Tonight, the magic returned, as the Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa shared the spotlight in a stunning spectacle of light, water, and music.
Developed by Emaar, the Dubai Fountain has reclaimed its legendary charm, captivating audiences with its signature combination of music, lights, and powerful water jets.
Submerged within the 30-acre Burj Lake at the foot of Dubai Mall, the fountain stretches over an area the length of two football pitches, sending 22,000 gallons of water soaring up to 140 metres in the air. It remains one of Dubai’s top free attractions and a must-see for any visitor to the city.
From its first performance on May 8, 2009, the world’s largest choreographed fountain has been the heartbeat of Downtown Dubai, enchanting nightly crowds with its displays.
The Dubai Fountain has always been a visual marvel but the recent works introduced a brand-new floor that shines brilliantly from above, with glowing blue tiles adding a fresh dimension to the display. Several upgrades to production and infrastructure also ensure the shows run smoother than ever.
According to a video posted earlier by Emaar during the renovations, programming a single song can take several weeks. Robots choreograph water movements, others control the lighting, and fixed jets spray water in precise sync with the music.
Designed by Wet Design, the creators of Las Vegas’ Bellagio Fountains, the Dubai Fountain’s origins trace back to a public contest to name it.
Over the years, it has introduced innovative features, including temporary fire effects in 2010 and themed performances such as the DHL-sponsored 2011 show set to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.
The tallest performing fountain in the world, set on 30-acre Burj Lake, choreographs water jets to a range of music, from classical and contemporary Arabic to international pop. Its shows synchronise powerful water jets, vibrant lighting, and water projections to deliver a truly immersive experience.
For unforgettable views, visitors can choose from a variety of vantage points. Cafes and restaurants nearby offer unique perspectives, while the Burj Park, Souk Al Bahar, and Dubai Mall Promenade provide excellent locations to enjoy the spectacle.
For a closer experience, the Dubai Fountain Boardwalk stretches 272 metres across Burj Lake, just nine metres from the jets.
Visitors can also hop on the Dubai Fountain Lake Ride aboard a traditional wooden abra, gliding across the water for the best seats in the house. Tickets cost Dh73.25 per person.
The fountain comes alive every 30 minutes from 6pm until 11pm daily. Afternoon shows run at 1pm and 1.30pm from Saturday to Thursday, and at 2pm and 2.30pm on Fridays.
