Safari Adventures – Guests can take a guided 15-minute drive-through tour exploring the Arabian Peninsula’s wildlife and history. The experience includes learning about iconic desert animals and conservation programmes designed to protect them, with opportunities to see native species such as the Arabian Oryx and Sand Gazelle.

Safari Tour – On this 35-minute tour, visitors can discover more than 35 animal species from across the globe. Safari guides provide insights into the animals’ lives, answer questions, and share fun facts, making the experience both educational and entertaining.

Animal Viewings – The park offers the chance to see over 3,000 animals in habitats designed to reflect their natural environments.