Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October

Dubai Safari Park was closed for the summer and is set to welcome visitors back next month

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October
Virendra Saklani

Dubai: Dubai Safari Park will reopen its gates to visitors on October 14 for its seventh season, according to the park’s official website. The park concluded its previous season in June, reporting a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in visitors and conducting over 52,700 safari tours.

Visitors can once again explore six distinct zones home to more than 3,000 animals, enjoy two thrilling safari adventures, take part in 15 up-close animal encounters, and travel around the park on the exciting shuttle train.

Although tickets and packages are not yet on sale, visitors can expect their favourite activities to return:

  • Safari Adventures – Guests can take a guided 15-minute drive-through tour exploring the Arabian Peninsula’s wildlife and history. The experience includes learning about iconic desert animals and conservation programmes designed to protect them, with opportunities to see native species such as the Arabian Oryx and Sand Gazelle.

  • Safari Tour – On this 35-minute tour, visitors can discover more than 35 animal species from across the globe. Safari guides provide insights into the animals’ lives, answer questions, and share fun facts, making the experience both educational and entertaining.

  • Animal Viewings – The park offers the chance to see over 3,000 animals in habitats designed to reflect their natural environments.

  • Animal Encounters – Visitors can engage in interactive experiences, including live feeding demonstrations, to connect with animals up close.

Dubai Safari Park promises a blend of adventure, education, and conservation awareness for families and wildlife enthusiasts alike when it reopens next month.

