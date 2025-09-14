Global Village reveals dates for landmark 30th season

This 30th season marks three decades since Global Village first opened its gates. Over the years, it has grown into one of the region’s most popular entertainment and cultural hubs, known for:

Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s multicultural family destination, has confirmed the launch dates for its landmark 30th season. The new edition will run from October 15, 2025 to May 10, 2026.

Organisers say more details will be revealed in the lead-up to opening, but expectations are high for special programming to mark the 30-year milestone. Visitors can look forward to:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.