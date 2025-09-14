Global Village reveals dates for landmark 30th season

Announcement follows record-breaking 10.5 million visitors recorded during Season 29
Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s multicultural family destination, has confirmed the launch dates for its landmark 30th season. The new edition will run from October 15, 2025 to May 10, 2026.
The announcement follows the record-breaking 10.5 million visitors recorded during Season 29, the highest in the attraction’s history.
This 30th season marks three decades since Global Village first opened its gates. Over the years, it has grown into one of the region’s most popular entertainment and cultural hubs, known for:
Pavilion showcases representing countries worldwide
International food and street dining experiences
Shopping that ranges from local crafts to global brands
Live shows, concerts, and family-friendly attractions
Organisers say more details will be revealed in the lead-up to opening, but expectations are high for special programming to mark the 30-year milestone. Visitors can look forward to:
New cultural and entertainment highlights
Expanded food and retail options
Exclusive anniversary experiences across the park
