From New Year fireworks to global showstoppers: Must-watch events in UAE from Dec 31, 2025 through 2026

Date: February 6 to 8, 2026

Venue: Dubai

Details: Thes annual events blends gastronomy and community. Kicking off from Friday February 6 until Sunday February 8 2026, this is the food festival of all food festivals if you weren’t already in the know. Some 25,000 visitors to the venue, the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, are expected to get a taste of impressive schedule including celebrity-led workshops, free food samples and live entertainment over three days. Taste of Dubai, an annual food festival in Dubai, forms part of the city's larger festive calendar, showcasing top restaurants, celebrity chefs, live music, and culinary experiences for food lovers, occurring usually around the winter season. It's a major event for foodies, offering tasting portions from various eateries, cooking demos, and a vibrant atmosphere.