From fireworks to lion dances, here’s your complete Lunar New Year guide
Dubai: The Year of the Horse is here, and Dubai is celebrating it with full joy. Lunar New Year 2026 begins on February 17 and celebrations continue right through to March 3. This year is particularly special as it marks the Fire Horse year, a combination that comes around only once every 60 years and is said to bring bold energy, passion and transformation.
For families wanting an authentic taste of Chinese New Year traditions, Global Village is hard to beat. The Chinese Pavilion takes centre stage with traditional lion and dragon dance performances scheduled between 7pm and 9.30pm, alongside lantern installations, cultural artwork and authentic food stalls. Roaming performers and interactive experiences make this an ideal family evening out. Celebrations run from February 14 to 23. Evening visits after 6pm are recommended. Tickets from Dh25.
Given its deep connection to Chinese culture, Dragon Mart is one of the most genuine locations for Lunar New Year celebrations in the city. Live lion dances, cultural stage shows and festive shopping promotions fill the space alongside red lanterns, symbolic ornaments and festive displays. It's also an excellent place to shop for traditional Chinese items rarely found elsewhere in Dubai. Celebrations run from February 16 to 18, with lion dances beginning around 5pm. Located in International City, Dubai.
Bluewaters Island offers a beautiful waterfront setting with red and gold decorations, themed installations and cultural performances from February 16 to 19. Best visited from sunset onwards for the full effect of the festive lighting. Ain Dubai is also celebrating in style, offering a Chinese New Year themed High Tea or a pastry box with a soft drink included with your ride ticket. Tickets from Dh195 for adults and Dh155 for children, available until February 24.
From February 16 to 20, the iconic Burj Al Arab will be illuminated with a Year of the Horse projection at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm each evening. Entry to watch the display is completely free, making it one of the most accessible celebrations in the city. Chinese-inspired dining and art installations inside the hotel complete the experience for those wishing to make a full evening of it.
The Green Planet Dubai is hosting a special Lunar New Year experience within its indoor rainforest from February 17 to March 3. Children can enjoy animal-inspired arts and crafts and interactive discovery activities throughout the environment. The experience continues at JNGL with seasonal themed touches, a family dining deal and fortune cookies for all guests. Tickets from Dh139 per person. Located at City Walk.
Wild Wadi Waterpark is joining the festivities with a special offer for Chinese nationals residing in Dubai, from Dh179 per person. Thrill seekers can tackle Jumeirah Sceirah, one of the region's tallest free-fall water slides, whilst families enjoy shared raft rides and younger children splash around in dedicated play areas. A scenic lazy river offers a more relaxed option with the Burj Al Arab as a stunning backdrop.
The Krazy Super Concert at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on February 17 brings together Korean superstar G-Dragon, Yerin, Jay Park and Indonesian artist Agnez Mo, known for her viral hits Party in Bali and Get Loose, for a one-night celebration with multiple more artists in the line-up. Tickets start from Dh399 and are available at krazysuperconcert.com.
From February 19 to March 19, free daily fireworks displays will light up the sky above Al Seef and Dubai Creek every evening. It's a beautiful and free way to extend the celebratory spirit of the Lunar New Year into the holy month of Ramadan.
LEGO is offering an exclusive gift-with-purchase promotion until February 20. Spend Dh700 or more to receive the Lion Dance Display set, or Dh1,300 for both the Lion Dance Display and the Year of the Horse display set. Available at LEGO.me and in store at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall.
For families wanting to extend the festivities into a full staycation for their Chinese New Year celebrations, T-Rex Glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts offers a roaring adventure. Days are spent digging for fossils, splashing in dinosaur-themed pools and exploring hands-on activities at the Kids' Academy, including spotting Euhelopus, a dinosaur with origins in China. Evenings feature fireside moments, outdoor movie screenings and themed dining at the Roaring Dinosaur Café. Guests also enjoy access to The World of Riverland. Prices from Dh780 per night.
Gong Xi Fa Cai, and may the Year of the Fire Horse bring you prosperity, energy and joy.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.