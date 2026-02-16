GOLD/FOREX
10 ways to celebrate Chinese New Year of the Horse in Dubai: Your complete family guide

From fireworks to lion dances, here’s your complete Lunar New Year guide

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
Chinese New Year Parade at Motiongate Dubai
Dubai: The Year of the Horse is here, and Dubai is celebrating it with full joy. Lunar New Year 2026 begins on February 17 and celebrations continue right through to March 3. This year is particularly special as it marks the Fire Horse year, a combination that comes around only once every 60 years and is said to bring bold energy, passion and transformation.

1. Global Village: The closest thing to a street celebration

For families wanting an authentic taste of Chinese New Year traditions, Global Village is hard to beat. The Chinese Pavilion takes centre stage with traditional lion and dragon dance performances scheduled between 7pm and 9.30pm, alongside lantern installations, cultural artwork and authentic food stalls. Roaming performers and interactive experiences make this an ideal family evening out. Celebrations run from February 14 to 23. Evening visits after 6pm are recommended. Tickets from Dh25.

Date: February 14 to 23

Prices: Tickets from Dh25.

2. Dragon Mart: An authentic cultural experience

Given its deep connection to Chinese culture, Dragon Mart is one of the most genuine locations for Lunar New Year celebrations in the city. Live lion dances, cultural stage shows and festive shopping promotions fill the space alongside red lanterns, symbolic ornaments and festive displays. It's also an excellent place to shop for traditional Chinese items rarely found elsewhere in Dubai. Celebrations run from February 16 to 18, with lion dances beginning around 5pm. Located in International City, Dubai.

Date: February 16 to 18

Prices: Free entry

3. Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai: A scenic celebration

Bluewaters Island offers a beautiful waterfront setting with red and gold decorations, themed installations and cultural performances from February 16 to 19. Best visited from sunset onwards for the full effect of the festive lighting. Ain Dubai is also celebrating in style, offering a Chinese New Year themed High Tea or a pastry box with a soft drink included with your ride ticket. Tickets from Dh195 for adults and Dh155 for children, available until February 24.

Date: February 16 to 19

Prices: Chinese New Year themed High Tea or a pastry box with tickets from Dh195 for adults and Dh155 for children, available until February 24.

4. Burj Al Arab: A spectacular light show

From February 16 to 20, the iconic Burj Al Arab will be illuminated with a Year of the Horse projection at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm each evening. Entry to watch the display is completely free, making it one of the most accessible celebrations in the city. Chinese-inspired dining and art installations inside the hotel complete the experience for those wishing to make a full evening of it.

Date: February 16 to 20

Prices: Free entry

5. The Green Planet: Celebrate in the rainforest

The Green Planet Dubai is hosting a special Lunar New Year experience within its indoor rainforest from February 17 to March 3. Children can enjoy animal-inspired arts and crafts and interactive discovery activities throughout the environment. The experience continues at JNGL with seasonal themed touches, a family dining deal and fortune cookies for all guests. Tickets from Dh139 per person. Located at City Walk.

Date: February 17 to March 3

Prices: Tickets from Dh139 per person

6. Wild Wadi Waterpark: Celebrate with a splash

Wild Wadi Waterpark is joining the festivities with a special offer for Chinese nationals residing in Dubai, from Dh179 per person. Thrill seekers can tackle Jumeirah Sceirah, one of the region's tallest free-fall water slides, whilst families enjoy shared raft rides and younger children splash around in dedicated play areas. A scenic lazy river offers a more relaxed option with the Burj Al Arab as a stunning backdrop.

Prices: Tickets starting from Dh179 per person

7. Krazy Super Concert: Ring in the New Year with G-Dragon

The Krazy Super Concert at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on February 17 brings together Korean superstar G-Dragon, Yerin, Jay Park and Indonesian artist Agnez Mo, known for her viral hits Party in Bali and Get Loose, for a one-night celebration with multiple more artists in the line-up. Tickets start from Dh399 and are available at krazysuperconcert.com.

Date: February 17

Prices: Tickets start from Dh399

8. Fireworks at Al Seef

From February 19 to March 19, free daily fireworks displays will light up the sky above Al Seef and Dubai Creek every evening. It's a beautiful and free way to extend the celebratory spirit of the Lunar New Year into the holy month of Ramadan.

Date: February 19 to March 19

Prices: Free entry

9. LEGO: Build the Year of the Horse

LEGO is offering an exclusive gift-with-purchase promotion until February 20. Spend Dh700 or more to receive the Lion Dance Display set, or Dh1,300 for both the Lion Dance Display and the Year of the Horse display set. Available at LEGO.me and in store at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall.

Date: until February 20

Prices: Spend Dh700 or more to receive the Lion Dance Display set

10. T-Rex Glamping: A Lunar New Year staycation with dinosaurs

For families wanting to extend the festivities into a full staycation for their Chinese New Year celebrations, T-Rex Glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts offers a roaring adventure. Days are spent digging for fossils, splashing in dinosaur-themed pools and exploring hands-on activities at the Kids' Academy, including spotting Euhelopus, a dinosaur with origins in China. Evenings feature fireside moments, outdoor movie screenings and themed dining at the Roaring Dinosaur Café. Guests also enjoy access to The World of Riverland. Prices from Dh780 per night.

Prices: Prices from Dh780 per night.

Gong Xi Fa Cai, and may the Year of the Fire Horse bring you prosperity, energy and joy.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
