$143,750 for a football World Cup ticket!

Like these two instances, seats for many matches are listed at several times their face value even though most tickets have only recently been distributed following the end of the main sales phase in January.

As of Wednesday, a category three seat for the tournament’s opening game between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium on June 11 was listed at $5,324, compared to an original price of $895.

FIFA’s official resale platform has listed a ticket with that eye-watering price tag for the final on July 19 at East Rutherford, New Jersey. The original price of that ticket was $3,450, meaning it is going on sale at 41 times its original face value! The cheapest available ticket for the final on the resale site was listed at $9,775.

Dubai: Imagine having to shell out $143,750, just to watch one match of the upcoming football World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and that too for a “category three” seat — the highest section of the stands!

“In the end, who pays the price? The passionate fans who end up with outrageous offers. We would prefer that this benefit real fans who come to support their team, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

“These exorbitant prices unfortunately don’t surprise me. It reflects what we know and what we fight against: many people buy to resell,” said Guillaume Aupretre, spokesperson for the France national team supporters group “Irresistibles Francais”, which has nearly 2,500 members.

But for football fans around the world, some of the prices on FIFA’s resale site are confirmation of what they have railed against since the tournament draw in December.

The resale market is unregulated in the United States and Canada. In Mexico, reselling a ticket above face value is prohibited, but only when the ticket is purchased in Mexico using the local currency.

“This is also a reflection of the treatment of the secondary market for tickets, which has a distinct legal treatment than in many other parts of the world. We are focused on ensuring fair access to our game for existing but also prospective fans.”

While its resale platform benefits from FIFA’s endorsement, the football body specifies in its terms of sale that it acts only as a facilitator — for a 15% fee — in this fan-to-fan market, and that resellers are the ones who determine ticket prices.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.