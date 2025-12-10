FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets won’t guarantee UAE fans a visa: US Embassy in UAE

The FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS) will expedite visa interviews
Dubai: UAE-based football fans holding a FIFA men’s World Cup 2026 ticket will not guarantee admission to the United States, the US Embassy in the UAE clarified, as excitement builds for next year’s tournament.
“The United States is prepared to welcome visitors from the UAE and around the globe for what will be the largest and greatest FIFA World Cup in history,” a US Embassy spokesperson told Gulf News.
“However, a World Cup ticket does not guarantee a U.S. visa, nor does it affect the length of stay granted in the United States,” the spokesperson has explained.
The Embassy also clarified that the most common visa for tourists travelling to the United States to attend a sporting event is the standard B1/B2 visitor visa. "There are no special or event-specific visas for World Cup ticket holders. All applicants must meet the eligibility requirements under U.S. law," the spokesperson stated.
The Embassy confirmed that fans can book priority visa interviews through the new FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS). A special This system is designed to expedite access to interview slots for those who already hold match tickets.
“This pass will give FIFA World Cup ticket holders who need a U.S. visa the opportunity to schedule a prioritised interview appointment when they submit their application,” the Embassy spokesperson has explained.
Officials have stressed, however, that the priority system will not change the rules or standards used to decide who qualifies for a visa.
The Embassy has repeatedly underlined that standard US immigration rules will continue to apply to all applicants, including World Cup fans. “All travellers must comply with U.S. immigration laws. Every application is reviewed individually based on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson has said.
The US State Department issues visas that authorise foreign nationals to apply for admission to the country. The Department of Homeland Security then decides at the border whether a person may enter and for how long during a particular visit.
The PASS system has not yet been launched, and no official date has been given for when appointments will be available through it. The Embassy has said that more information will be shared directly with ticket holders in early 2026.
The clarification has come at a time when wait times for regular B1/B2 visitor visa interviews are stretching into 2026 and beyond. This backlog has raised concerns among UAE residents that they may not receive visa decisions in time for the World Cup, which will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
In Washington, the US White House has established a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force to coordinate federal planning for both the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 tournament. The task force has been tasked with bringing together agencies such as the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
Stricter scrutiny and a large post-pandemic backlog have contributed to delays in visa appointment slots, meaning that even with the new priority system for World Cup ticket holders, travellers are urged to apply as early as possible and prepare for a thorough review of their cases.
Visa applicants must note that their social media accounts will be scrutinised during the application process. Immigration has been a hotly contested topic under the current US administration.
In June 2025, the administration launched a travel ban that bars entry to citizens of 12 countries—including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—and imposes partial restrictions on seven others, including Cuba and Venezuela.
The UAE benefited significantly from the 2022 men’s World Cup. The tournament, hosted by Qatar, drove a surge in visitors and spending in the Emirates due to its proximity to Doha.
UAE airlines, hotels and entertainment venues saw a sharp rise in demand as fans chose to base themselves in cities such as Dubai. flydubai even operated special shuttle flights to Doha on match days, allowing supporters to fly in for games and return the same day.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox