The changes will impact most applicants, including those previously exempt
Dubai: The United States is ending its ‘drop-box’ system for visa applicants from 57 nations, a change that is likely to cause longer waits, higher costs, and tighter screening for students, workers, and travel planners.
The ‘drop-box’ system most commonly refers to the Interview Waiver Program (IWP) for visa renewals, where eligible applicants can submit their visa renewal documents at a designated Visa Application Centre (VAC) instead of attending an in-person interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate.
As of today (Tuesday, September 2), the US State Department has ended interview waivers for non-immigrant visa applicants from a list of countries that includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Egypt, Haiti, Iran, Myanmar, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.
Applicants from these nations, including visitors, students, and skilled workers, must now appear in person at a U.S. embassy or consulate. Previously, many could qualify for ‘drop-box’ processing or automatic renewals without an interview.
The new rules significantly narrow the criteria for who qualifies for these waivers. Local consulates will implement the changes in accordance with guidance from the State Department.
Previously, exemptions from interviews were granted to children under 14 and adults over 79, as well as many applicants in specific categories, including H-1B (skilled workers), L-1 (intra-company transfers), F-1 (students), O-1 (individuals of extraordinary ability), and B-1/B-2 visitor visas. Starting today, September 2, most applicants will be required to attend an in-person interview, regardless of whether they are applying for the first time or for renewal.
There are limited exceptions. Diplomatic and official visas, some international organisation categories, and a small number of renewals for full-validity B-1/B-2 visas may still be processed without an interview. However, consular officers can still require an interview at their discretion.
The State Department has warned that these changes are likely to result in longer wait times for visa appointments. Since consulates must now schedule far more in-person interviews, staffing and appointment slots will be stretched.
Another new rule, effective since January 1, allows applicants only one complimentary rescheduling of a non-immigrant visa appointment.
Any subsequent rescheduling may require payment of the visa application fee again.
In addition to the interview waivers, other visa-related costs are also increasing. By the end of September, the I-94 arrival and departure record fee will increase from $6 to $30 for travellers entering the U.S. by land or from Visa Waiver Program countries.
The Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) fee will also almost double from $21 to $40. This increase applies to travellers from Visa Waiver Program countries through at least 2034 and is part of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’
ESTA is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP). Select countries include Australia, Belgium, Japan, Iceland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Israel, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, and more are eligible to apply for the VWP programme.
The end of interview waivers is part of a larger trend of tightening U.S. visa policy over the past year. Other measures include:
Visa integrity fee: A new, $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ will apply to many non-immigrant visa applicants this fall. The State Department says it will fund screening and compliance, but industry groups are concerned it will raise costs and deter travellers.
Visa bond pilot: Certain B-1/B-2 applicants from designated countries like Malawi and Zambia must now post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 at the time of their interview. The bond is returned if the traveller complies with their visa conditions.
Expanded vetting: Applicants now face stronger document checks and formal reviews of their social media presence. These changes have already led to appointment delays and more requests for documents.
Fixed stays for students and journalists: A new proposal would replace the open-ended ‘duration of status’ for F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I-visas for media with fixed admission periods. If adopted, extensions would require separate applications, adding time and paperwork.
H-1B reform: A rule under consideration would prioritise H-1B visas by salary level instead of a random lottery. Analysts say this could hit Indian professionals hardest and may take effect in early 2026.
Passport pickup rules: Since August, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi no longer allows third-party passport collection for visa applicants. Documents must now be picked up in person. For minors, a parent or guardian can collect passports with a signed consent letter from both parents. Scanned or emailed copies are not accepted.
