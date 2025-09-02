Visa integrity fee: A new, $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ will apply to many non-immigrant visa applicants this fall. The State Department says it will fund screening and compliance, but industry groups are concerned it will raise costs and deter travellers.

Visa bond pilot: Certain B-1/B-2 applicants from designated countries like Malawi and Zambia must now post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 at the time of their interview. The bond is returned if the traveller complies with their visa conditions.

Expanded vetting: Applicants now face stronger document checks and formal reviews of their social media presence. These changes have already led to appointment delays and more requests for documents.

Fixed stays for students and journalists: A new proposal would replace the open-ended ‘duration of status’ for F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I-visas for media with fixed admission periods. If adopted, extensions would require separate applications, adding time and paperwork.

H-1B reform: A rule under consideration would prioritise H-1B visas by salary level instead of a random lottery. Analysts say this could hit Indian professionals hardest and may take effect in early 2026.