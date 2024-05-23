1. Secure your return flight ticket

Husham Kattingeri, an outbound travel supervisor at Regal Tours Worldwide, spoke about how tourists should always have a return ticket in place, regardless of which country they are visiting.

“The first thing that is compulsory for anybody, not just in the UAE but anywhere in the world, is that you must show a return ticket, either to your home country or even if it is to another country, as long as you have a valid visa for that country. That means that a ticket out of UAE must be there, you cannot have a one-way ticket,” Kattingeri said.

2. Consider carrying cash

Kattingeri said that regardless of which country you travel to, it is advisable to carry sufficient amount cash, to cover for your expenses when travelling.

“It is better to have some amount of money with you, which you will need anyway during your trip. It helps,” he said.

3. Hotel booking confirmation (optional, but beneficial)

Nizar Pulappadi, manager at Season Travel and Tourism, added that while in most cases you may not be asked for any such details, it is important to know exactly where you are going to stay.

If you have a relative or friend, all you need to do is carry their passport copy and visa page, as supporting documents, in case you are asked about where you are going to stay. - Nizar Pulappadi, manager at Season Travel and Tourism