UAE Football Association to offer free travel packages for fans ahead of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Free travel packages: Special flights will transport fans to Doha, covering the full cost of travel, hotel stays, match tickets, and meals. Registration details will be shared soon via a dedicated online link.

Paid travel packages: Fans can also book through three designated travel agencies, with two package options: a same-day round-trip flight with match entry, or a round-trip flight with match entry plus a one-night hotel stay.

Fan support team: UAEFA has established a dedicated team to provide logistical and moral support, including assistance with airport transfers, stadium access, and ticket distribution points.

Match tickets: The UAEFA will purchase and distribute a set number of tickets for both matches, with the Millennium Al Sadd Hotel in Doha serving as the hub for free ticket distribution.