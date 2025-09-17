UAE Football Association to offer free travel packages for fans ahead of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Federation outlined steps for securing both travel and match tickets
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced travel arrangements for Emirati fans to support the national team during its upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifying playoff matches against Oman and Qatar, scheduled for October 11 and 14.
The federation outlined steps for securing both travel and match tickets, as well as free and paid accommodation options:
Free travel packages: Special flights will transport fans to Doha, covering the full cost of travel, hotel stays, match tickets, and meals. Registration details will be shared soon via a dedicated online link.
Paid travel packages: Fans can also book through three designated travel agencies, with two package options: a same-day round-trip flight with match entry, or a round-trip flight with match entry plus a one-night hotel stay.
Fan support team: UAEFA has established a dedicated team to provide logistical and moral support, including assistance with airport transfers, stadium access, and ticket distribution points.
Match tickets: The UAEFA will purchase and distribute a set number of tickets for both matches, with the Millennium Al Sadd Hotel in Doha serving as the hub for free ticket distribution.
Information platform: A dedicated platform will be launched to respond to all fan inquiries regarding travel, match attendance, and packages.
The initiatives aim to ensure strong fan presence in Doha and Muscat, boosting support for the UAE national team as it competes for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
