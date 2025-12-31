Five Indians join Fifa list of match officials for 2026

Group B could see Italy join Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland if the former progresses through the European play-offs, making the group highly competitive and unpredictable. The tournament will kick off with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa, while Group A also features South Korea and the eventual winner of a play-off involving Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, and Ireland.

In addition, Muralitharan Pandurangan from Puducherry and Peter Christopher of Maharashtra have been inducted as assistant referees. Along with their FIFA listing, Ashwin Kumar and Aditya Purkayastha have successfully completed the AFC Referee Academy course held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rachana Kamani is currently undertaking the same programme. With these additions, India now has 19 match officials on the Fifa list for 2026.

