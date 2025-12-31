GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Five Indians join Fifa list of match officials for 2026

Draw for 2026 World Cup held at JFK Centre, marking beginning of preparations

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Five Indians join Fifa list of match officials for 2026
IANS

Dubai: Five more Indian match officials have earned a place on the Fifa International List of Match Officials for 2026. Rachana Kamani of Gujarat has been included in the women referees’ category, while Ashwin Kumar (Puducherry) and Aditya Purkayastha (Delhi) have been named among the men referees.

In addition, Muralitharan Pandurangan from Puducherry and Peter Christopher of Maharashtra have been inducted as assistant referees. Along with their FIFA listing, Ashwin Kumar and Aditya Purkayastha have successfully completed the AFC Referee Academy course held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rachana Kamani is currently undertaking the same programme. With these additions, India now has 19 match officials on the Fifa list for 2026.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 2026 Fifa World Cup was held at the John F. Kennedy Center, marking the beginning of preparations for the tournament’s first-ever 48-team edition. Set to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the expanded format promises a record number of matches and several high-profile group-stage encounters.

Morocco, one of the standout teams from the previous World Cup, has been placed in Group C alongside Brazil, with Scotland and Haiti also in the group, making qualification a tough task. England and Croatia headline Group L, a strong pairing that leaves Ghana and Panama facing an uphill battle to advance.

Group B could see Italy join Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland if the former progresses through the European play-offs, making the group highly competitive and unpredictable. The tournament will kick off with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa, while Group A also features South Korea and the eventual winner of a play-off involving Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, and Ireland.

Referees: Venkatesh R., Harish Kundu, Senthil Nathan Sekaran, Crystal John, Ashwin Kumar, Aditya Purkayastha, Ranjita Devi Tekcham, Rachana Hasmukhbhai Kamani.

Assistant referees: Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Sumanta Dutta, Arun Sasidharan Pillai, Ujjal Halder, Muralitharan Pandurangan, Dipesh Manohar Sawant, Sourav Sarkar, Christopher Peter, Riiohlang Dhar, and Elangbam Debala Devi.

Futsal referee: Vishal Mahendrabhai Vaja

With inputs from IANS

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FIFA cancels UAE vs Saudi Arabia match

FIFA cancels UAE vs Saudi Arabia match

2m read
The screen displays the final draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jess Rapfogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Full group line-up revealed

4m read
Many US host cities lack the public-transport infrastructure common in Europe and other footballing regions.

2026 World Cup draw — when it happens and how it works

4m read
Defending champions Algeria

How the Arab Cup has become the pride of the region

3m read