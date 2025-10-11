Doha streets fill with UAE fans waving flags and chanting ahead of World Cup playoff
Doha: The streets of Qatar’s capital turned into a sea of red and white on Friday night as thousands of Emirati fans flooded Souq Waqif and nearby areas, waving UAE flags, chanting patriotic songs, and showing passionate support ahead of the national team’s crucial showdown with Oman in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian playoff.
In what promises to be a fierce Gulf derby, the UAE will face Oman on Saturday, October 11, at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. The match kicks off at 9:15 p.m. UAE time (8:15 p.m. Doha time) and marks the Emirati side’s first outing in Group A of the playoff stage.
The clash carries high stakes. Oman, led by Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, earned a hard-fought point in a goalless draw with Qatar in the opening round but suffered a setback after forward Jameel Al Yahmadi was ruled out due to injury. Queiroz is expected to bolster his attack with Issam Al Subhi as Oman chase their first-ever World Cup qualification.
Across the pitch, UAE head coach Cosmin Olăroiu will look to maintain his unbeaten record since taking over earlier this year. The Romanian tactician has relied on a balanced mix of experience and youth, with Fábio Lima expected to spearhead the attack alongside Ali Saleh and Harib Suhail on the wings. Defender Sasha Ivković is likely to anchor the backline against Oman’s quick transitions.
The UAE, which last appeared at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, is seeking to revive that historic achievement. A win in Doha would not only boost their chances of advancing to the next playoff round but also reaffirm the team’s resurgence under Olăroiu’s disciplined leadership.
Fans travelling from across the Emirates have made their presence felt in Qatar. Videos shared on social media show supporters chanting “UAE! UAE!” while draped in national flags.
The top team from each of the two playoff groups will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the runners-up will advance to an intercontinental playoff for the final Asian spot.
