UAEFA sends 5 special flights to Doha to rally fans behind national team

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced it’s allocating five chartered planes to transport Emirati fans to Doha as part of the “Dream of a Nation” campaign, aimed at rallying national support for the UAE team ahead of its crucial World Cup 2026 Asian playoff match against Oman on October 11 at Hamad bin Jassim Stadium in Al Sadd Club.
Registration for the trip will be available through the UAEFA’s official platforms, with ticket distribution taking place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha on October 9, 10, and 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fans must present a valid Emirates ID to collect their tickets, with each supporter eligible for one ticket only.
Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAEFA, said the initiative is part of the Association’s commitment to providing the national team with the best possible support. He praised the efforts of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Shabab Al Ahli Club, and Tiger Group for backing the campaign, noting that fan presence will play a key role in the team’s journey toward World Cup qualification.
Al Dhaheri added that the UAEFA has set up dedicated task forces to assist Emirati fans throughout their stay in Doha, from airport arrivals and border crossings to stadium access. The Association has also arranged transportation between the airport and stadium, along with meal services, commemorative gifts, and cheering kits to ensure a seamless and spirited fan experience.
He also expressed gratitude to local clubs, media outlets, and both current and former Emirati football stars for their cooperation, commending all contributors to the “Dream of a Nation” campaign for their united efforts in supporting the national team’s World Cup ambitions.
