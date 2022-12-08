Air and travel services provider dnata has facilitated the transportation of over 150,000 football fans between Dubai and Doha in the opening two weeks of the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
dnata’s services between DWC and Doha have enabled more than 600 aircraft movements in the first fortnight of the competition. To execute this, over 270 agents have been re-positioned from existing positions at Dubai International airport (DXB). A total of 90 pieces of ground support equipment are used to service aircraft, including zero-emission electric baggage tractors, conveyor belts and a push-back tug.
Jaffar Dawood, Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations, dnata, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring an excellent journey for all football supporters by providing a swift and efficient service at DWC, so that they can enjoy their fan experience for as long as possible. We thank our airline partners for their trust in our services, and will continue to support their initiatives.”
dnata offers ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in 37 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2021-22, dnata’s teams handled over 527,000 global aircraft turns, moved three million tonnes of cargo, lifted 39.9 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value of travel services of $632 million.