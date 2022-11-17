Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has lauded Qatar for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 and congratulated the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the major global achievement.
The Vice-President took to his twitter account to urge the Arab countries and the people to support the success of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.
“The hosting of the World Cup is a Qatari achievement and a pride to the GCC nations, as well as a historical milestone for all Arabs. We congratulate the Emir and people of Qatar on this global achievement,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
“All the nations and people of the region are concerned with supporting the success of this major global event in our region. Our wishes for continuous GCC and Arab successes,” the Vice-President added.
The Qatar FIFA World Cup in is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.