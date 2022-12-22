Thanks to a viral post on Twitter, last week an 83-year-old Argentina fan was in for the most pleasant surprise – a free wide-screen TV.
Carlos Bejar, 83, became a social media sensation after a passer-by snapped a photo of him watching the Argentina versus Croatia semifinal match sitting on a fold-out chair outside an electronics store near Buenos Aires, by himself.
The photo captured the hearts of people around the world and quickly went viral as thousands of fans campaigned to get him his own TV for the World Cup final of Argentina versus France.
Tagging electronics store Frávega, Twitter user @todaboluda, who posted the original photo on December 14, wrote in Spanish: “I need us to give him a TV. Come on @fravegaonline.”
Her message and photo were retweeted more than 5,000 times, before the electronics store capitalised on the opportunity.
In a private message to tweep @todaboluda, a screenshot of which she shared later, the electronics store wrote: “We write to you privately so you can help us contact him. We want him to watch the final with a new TV.”
In an update, on December 15, she shared a video of an ecstatic Bejar receiving a free 55-inch TV from the store.
According to an Instagram post by @goodnews_movement, Bejar told local reporters that he watches the matches alone as many of his friends have passed away. He also likes the big screen because he feels like he is on the field.
According to a report on foxsports.com, Carlos also said the fold-out chair he sits on during the games was once owned by his mother and now brings him luck.