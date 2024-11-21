Malaga: Australia defeated record 28-time Davis Cup winners the United States in a decisive doubles rubber on Thursday to reach the semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

World No 4 Taylor Fritz had pulled the US level in the tie by beating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles rubber before Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul.

In the opening clash Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis edged Shelton 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (16/14) with a gripping tie-break triumph.

The match-up was the most played in Davis Cup history with this their 48th meeting, with the first back in 1905.

Australia, who have lifted the trophy 28 times, second only to the USA, last won the tournament in 2003 and finished as runners-up in the last two editions.

With Fritz leading the charge for a strong US squad, the Americans were hoping for a first title since 2007 and he breezed past De Minaur in 71 minutes.

However Kokkinakis’ tie-break heroics and Australia’s doubles team won them an even quarter-final clash in Malaga.

“We had to rush out here and get the job done for our country and we love nothing more than those pressure moments,” said veteran Ebden, 36.

“It’s so fun to play together and get the win for our country.”

World number 77 Kokkinakis saved four match points and spurned six of his own before eventually prevailing when Davis Cup debutant Shelton, ranked 21st, went long to end the thrilling tie-break, the joint sixth longest in the competition’s history.

“I don’t know if I’ve been that pumped up in my life, I wanted that one bad, I wanted to help my team,” said the Australian.

“(The tie-break) was tough, we were both serving well, I think I only got tight on one shot ... he was serving incredibly, I can’t even speak, I’m happy.”

‘Super proud’

Fritz, who finished as runner-up in the ATP Finals last week and reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open in September in a superb season for him, was too strong for De Minaur to handle.

A single break in the second game was enough for him to take the first set against the world number nine, whom he also beat in Turin.

De Minaur improved in the second but the relentless Fritz powered to victory.

“I’m maybe a little bit more nervy just because it’s Davis Cup, it’s a team event, but I feel like I handled it well,” said Fritz.

“I played a lot of big points well today.”

US captain Bryan opted for two singles players in Shelton and Tommy Paul over his doubles specialists.

Australia broke for a 2-1 lead when Paul mishit a forehand which flew far too long, and it was enough.

Ebden won gold at the Paris Olympics in doubles as well as triumphing at the Australian Open this year, and he and Thompson held to love to finish the set.

The second set was a similarly tight affair until Lleyton Hewitt’s duo converted their fourth break point in the ninth game, for a 5-4 lead which they served out.

“I’m super proud of the boys and the effort they put in,” said Australia’s captain Hewitt.

Later Thursday Jannik Sinner’s Italy, the defending champions, face Argentina in the last quarter-final clash, with the winner facing Australia.