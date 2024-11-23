Former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu recently shared that his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, is now clinically cancer-free after adhering to a strict diet during and after her treatment.

Battling stage 4 cancer with just a 5 per cent survival chance, Sidhu revealed in a press conference that her recovery wasn’t due to wealth but discipline.

"She defeated cancer through strict dietary discipline," he said, adding that she was discharged after 40 days in the hospital.

He said that she used to start her day with lemon water, ate raw turmeric, and consumed apple cider vinegar, neem leaves and tulsi. Citrus fruits and juices like pumpkin, pomegranate, amla, beetroot and walnuts were a part of her daily diet.