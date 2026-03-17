With Sanju Samson in, will it be Dhoni’s last season at CSK?

CSK take on defending Champions Rajasthan Royals in their opening match on March 30
Dubai: Chennai Super Kings appear to have a clear roadmap in place ahead of IPL 2026. After trading for Indian star opener Sanju Samson, the franchise seems to be building for the future. While Ruturaj Gaikwad continues as captain, attention has shifted to how Samson will fit into CSK’s long-term plans. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, is expected to take on a key mentoring role for both players — raising the larger question of whether this could be his final season in the yellow jersey.
CSK take on defending Champions Rajasthan Royals in their opening match on March 30.
Former South African great AB de Villiers shared his thoughts with JioStar, calling the situation “tricky.” “I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That’s why I don’t see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season. We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he’s batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he’s almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There’s still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times. It’s a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he’s hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments,” he added.
Anil Kumble highlighted how leadership in Indian cricket has evolved across generations — from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar, and later to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
“In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks. I’m sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise’s fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there’s a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK,” he noted.
Irfan Pathan echoed the emotional significance of Dhoni’s presence, stating that CSK feels incomplete without him.
“This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot. Sanju will benefit because he will be part of the leadership group as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future.”
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
“That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference. Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy,” added Pathan.
Robin Uthappa also predicted that IPL 2026 could be Dhoni’s last season as a player. Speaking on Star Sports, Uthappa said, “I think this is going to be his last year. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year; I see him playing a lesser role. I don’t see him batting at seven. I see him batting at eight, knowing that he is on his way out. I feel he will do this. Then we will see the true potential of Gaikwad,” said Uthappa.
Uthappa also backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the side despite Samson’s arrival from Rajasthan Royals.
“Not right now. You have got to give Rutu time to settle in. He is still leading. No matter what you say, you’re coming out of the shadows of MS Dhoni. You want to come out of it completely, have your own light, and see what you can produce. You want to lead the team when MS is not playing and then stand in your own light. If the franchise feels Gaikwad is making many mistakes, then it is a different thing. But just because Sanju has come, I don’t think that [a captaincy change] should be done,” he added.