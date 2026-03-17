With Sanju Samson in, will it be Dhoni’s last season at CSK?

Former South African great AB de Villiers shared his thoughts with JioStar, calling the situation “tricky.” “I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That’s why I don’t see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season. We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he’s batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he’s almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There’s still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times. It’s a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he’s hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments,” he added.