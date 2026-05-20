Sanju Samson’s classy Instagram post ends Klaasen controversy: “Much love and respect to you bud”

Instagram story of Samson, Klaasen laughing together ends on-field spat talk
Everything is OK between Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen. What happens on the pitch does not always translate off it, and that is exactly how sport should be. Many fans were debating the heated moment between the two online after the CSK vs SRH clash in Chepauk, but both players have now shown there is absolutely no bad blood between them.
The tension started during a crucial moment in the game when Samson stumped Klaasen, who was looking dangerous and threatening to take the match away from Chennai. As Klaasen walked back, television cameras appeared to catch a brief exchange between the two players. Samson stayed close after completing the dismissal and seemed to stare at Klaasen for a few moments before the South African batter responded while walking off.
Klaasen looked visibly frustrated. Instead of stopping near the Sunrisers Hyderabad dugout by the boundary rope, he headed straight towards the dressing room.
However, any talk of a serious fallout has now been put to rest by Samson himself.
The CSK star shared an Instagram story featuring both players smiling and laughing together, making it clear that the on field battle was just part of the game.
“Things happen on the field, but lots of love and respect to this gem of a person off it,” Samson wrote on Instagram.
Klaasen was quick to respond with a warm message of his own, saying there were no issues between the pair and that he was already looking forward to facing Samson again.
“Much love and respect for you bud. Always love watching you play. Keep doing your thing. We are all good. Looking forward to our next battle,” Klaasen replied.
Interestingly, the two players also share history together. Samson and Klaasen were teammates at Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 IPL season, which perhaps explains the mutual respect despite the fiery exchange in Chennai.
In the end, it turned out to be nothing more than competitive intensity in the heat of the moment, something that often makes sport special.