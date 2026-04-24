Sanju Samson breaks multiple records at Wankhede, celebrates to Rajinikanth’s Petta rhythm on insta

Beyond the numbers, this innings carried personality. Samson, a known admirer of Rajinikanth, celebrated in his own style once again. After the game, he shared a post on Instagram with the rhythm of Petta playing in the background, a nod to the superstar’s iconic film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It was a continuation of a pattern, having earlier celebrated a century in classic Padayappa style, something fans instantly picked up on.