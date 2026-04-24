Sanju Samson breaks multiple records at Wankhede, celebrates to Rajinikanth’s Petta rhythm on insta

Mumbai Indians suffer their worst IPL defeat as Samson runs the show
Sanju Samson walked into the Wankhede and simply ran the show in typical Sanju Samson style. What a spectacle that was.
In one of the standout performances of IPL 2026, the Chennai Super Kings new talisman hammered an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls, steering his side to 207 for 5 against Mumbai Indians in the El Clasico of IPL.
Batting first, CSK needed a solid start, but what they got was complete control. Samson looked settled from the outset, timing the ball sweetly and picking gaps with ease.
The defining moment came on the final ball of the innings. Samson calmly found the boundary to bring up his century. What a knock.
With 10 fours and 6 sixes, he ensured CSK finished with a par total.
What followed was a one sided chase. Mumbai Indians never found any rhythm in response. They collapsed and bowled out for just 104.
The defeat turned historic for the wrong reasons as well. Mumbai Indians’ 103 run loss became their heaviest defeat by runs in IPL history, underlining just how dominant CSK were on the night.
It was another record-breaking night for Sanju Samson
First CSK batter to score a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL history
The previous highest individual score for CSK against MI was Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 88.
Second century of the season, making him the first Indian to score two in a single IPL edition for CSK.
Equals KL Rahul with 5 IPL centuries, now joint fourth on the all time list. Only Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), and Chris Gayle (6) have more IPL centuries than Samson
Joined elite list of players with two centuries in a single IPL season.
Now among the players with the most centuries for CSK in IPL history (2), Samson reached the mark in just seven games. The others with two centuries for CSK are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson.
One of the leading Indian players in T20 centuries, moving to 8 overall.
Joint most IPL hundreds by a wicketkeeper batter (3), alongside Quinton de Kock
9 – Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma
8 – Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson
7 – Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul
Beyond the numbers, this innings carried personality. Samson, a known admirer of Rajinikanth, celebrated in his own style once again. After the game, he shared a post on Instagram with the rhythm of Petta playing in the background, a nod to the superstar’s iconic film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It was a continuation of a pattern, having earlier celebrated a century in classic Padayappa style, something fans instantly picked up on.
Doubters and critics can take rest now. "Chetta" is back on fire.
For CSK, this felt bigger than just two points. It was a statement victory against the rivals.