“Didn’t want to be selfish for 100”: Sanju Samson’s 87 keeps CSK's playoff hopes alive

Samson puts team over milestone as CSK cruise past DC in playoff push
Hundreds matter, but winning matters more. Sanju Samson showed that clearly as Chennai Super Kings comfortably chased down Delhi Capitals and kept their playoff hopes alive.
Sanju stayed unbeaten on 87* (52)and was in touching distance of another century, but he never really chased it. Instead, he focused on finishing the game. Like he has always done in his career so far.
On missing out on his third 100 of the season, he said,
"No. Hundreds are always special but I was like I had to be a bit too selfish to get that. So I thought let's win the game and the other partner was batting really well. So I didn't want to tell him, 'ek single dey de yaar, mai sau bana tha hoon' (take a single for me please, I will get my century). So I didn't say that. So I think I really enjoyed it; I think coming not out, finishing off the game gives you a better satisfaction. So I just enjoyed it and few more games to go. Let's see if I get those three figures once again."
That pretty much sums up his approach. No drama, no milestone chase, just get the job done. No wonder he has so many fans.
Sanju also spoke on his sense of calm and initial movement while batting, saying, "I have been working a bit on my initial movement, and it has been coming off. I have been doing it for the last few years, and it is tactical as well, depending on the bowlers and how you want to approach them. To be very honest, I am always like this, but you are seeing me more in the middle now, so you feel I am calm. Even outside, I am calm."
Delhi Capitals never really got going on what looked like a slow surface. They ended up with 155 for 7, thanks to Sameer Rizvi’s 40 not out and Tristan Stubbs’ 38, but it always felt a bit short.
CSK had no such problems in the chase. Samson set the tone early, then controlled things all the way through. Kartik Sharma played his role perfectly with an unbeaten 41, and their 114-run stand took the game away from DC.
They got to 159 for 2 in just 17.3 overs, with 15 balls to spare. The result pushed CSK to 10 points and kept them alive in the playoff race.
Ravi Shastri said it on air when Samson got to his fifty, this knock was as good as the hundreds he has scored this season. And honestly, on that pitch, it did feel like one of those innings where you had to earn every run.
He hasn’t been consistent every game, but when he gets going, he wins matches.
In 10 games, he has 402 runs at an average of 57.42 and a strike rate of 167.50, with two hundreds and a fifty.
But this knock had a bit more context to it. Earlier in the season, after scores of 6, 7 and 9, Samson had spoken about going back to basics and getting his body and mind right. This innings felt like that reset in action.
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also called it the backbone of their recent turnaround, which says a lot about how important this knock was beyond just the numbers.
The pattern is still clear though. In wins, he has scored 362 runs in five innings at an average of 181 and a strike rate close to 180, with three Player of the Match awards. In losses, just 40 runs in five innings. That tells its own story. If CSK want to keep winning and push for a playoff spot, Samson staying consistent becomes key.
This win keeps CSK firmly in the hunt and also completes a double over Delhi Capitals this season.
More importantly, it shows they are getting things right at the right time, with players like Samson stepping up when it matters most.