“Didn’t want to be selfish for 100”: Sanju Samson’s 87 keeps CSK's playoff hopes alive

"No. Hundreds are always special but I was like I had to be a bit too selfish to get that. So I thought let's win the game and the other partner was batting really well. So I didn't want to tell him, 'ek single dey de yaar, mai sau bana tha hoon' (take a single for me please, I will get my century). So I didn't say that. So I think I really enjoyed it; I think coming not out, finishing off the game gives you a better satisfaction. So I just enjoyed it and few more games to go. Let's see if I get those three figures once again."