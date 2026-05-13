Sanju Samson casually joins beach cricket in Chennai and vibes with local gang

Sanju Samson is really a special one
How many players can walk into Chennai, play beach cricket with local boys like one among them, and instantly become the heartbeat of the city? Sanju Samson just did that. And he is a special one.
The CSK star recently shared moments on Instagram where he was casually playing cricket on a beach in Chennai, blending into the local crowd as if he had grown up there. No security drama, no superstar attitude, just “Chetta” being “Chetta” or rather, simply Sanju being Sanju, exactly how he prefers to be known. The video quickly went viral among fans, with many praising how naturally he is connected with people around him.
Samson was already loved by many cricket fans because of his calm personality and humble nature. His clutch performances during India’s T20 World Cup triumph had already elevated his fan following to another level. But this latest moment in Chennai seems to have made him even more special among the CSK faithful.
The Kerala batter has enjoyed a good first season with Chennai Super Kings after his high profile move from Rajasthan Royals. CSK currently sit fifth in the IPL 2026 points table and will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday in a crucial clash.
On the field too, Samson has been rewriting history this season. He registered the highest score by a designated CSK wicketkeeper with an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls against Delhi Capitals, breaking MS Dhoni’s previous record of 84. He also became the first wicketkeeper in Chennai Super Kings history to score an IPL century and later became the first CSK batter ever to score a century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium with a stunning 101 not out off 54 balls.
Samson also entered an elite list as only the fourth CSK player and first Indian from the franchise to score multiple centuries in a single IPL season. Across the league, he became the fastest Indian to complete 5,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced, achieved the rare feat of scoring IPL centuries for three different franchises, and made history as the first player to score two centuries in IPL 2026.
Though he has already enjoyed a strong season, there is clearly a heavy dependence on Sanju Samson in this CSK side. The numbers tell the story perfectly. Chennai Super Kings have maintained a 100 per cent win rate in matches where Samson has scored 40 or more runs this season. But when he fails to cross that mark, the win percentage drops drastically to just 16.7 per cent. But the man's aura is something else.