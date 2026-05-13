Sanju Samson casually joins beach cricket in Chennai and vibes with local gang

The CSK star recently shared moments on Instagram where he was casually playing cricket on a beach in Chennai, blending into the local crowd as if he had grown up there. No security drama, no superstar attitude, just “Chetta” being “Chetta” or rather, simply Sanju being Sanju, exactly how he prefers to be known. The video quickly went viral among fans, with many praising how naturally he is connected with people around him.