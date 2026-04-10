Fan took selfie with broken display; Sanju Samson gifted him a new phone

Kerala star’s quiet act of kindness wins hearts amid IPL struggles
Sanju Samson is a cult hero in Kerala. He is known for staying grounded and caring about his fans, and once again, a simple gesture from him has caught everyone’s attention.
The incident happened in Palakkad when Samson was travelling from Kozhikode to Coimbatore and briefly stopped along the way to take a phone call.
At the same time, Shabareesh, a cable technician from Katampazhippuram, along with his friend Manikandan, was heading to a nearby ground to play cricket. As they passed by, they noticed Samson inside a parked car. Even while on a video call, Samson acknowledged them and politely asked them to wait.
After finishing the call, he stepped out and interacted warmly, asking about them and offering to take a photo. Shabareesh clicked a selfie using his phone, but the screen was clearly damaged. The display had lines.
That is when Samson quietly stepped in. Without making any fuss, he opened the back of his car and handed Shabareesh a brand new smartphone, reportedly worth around ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. It was a completely spontaneous act, simple yet thoughtful, and one that left a lasting impact.
For someone like Sanju, who earns millions, the amount may not be huge, but the gesture means everything. Not everyone would go out of their way like that in the moment, and that is exactly what makes him special.
Interestingly, this comes at a time when Samson is going through a tough phase on the field. After his heroics in the T20 World Cup, expectations were high, but he has struggled in the ongoing IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, scoring 6, 7 and 9 in his first three matches as the team is still looking for its first win. It should only be a matter of time before he finds his rhythm again.
CSK will now face Delhi Capitals on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, hoping to open their account this season. But for many, it is moments like these off the field that truly show the kind of person Samson is. He is a gem of a person.