He collapsed after reciting the Islamic declaration of faith during the adhan
An Indian muezzin died on Tuesday after collapsing while delivering the Islamic call to prayer at a mosque in Kerala, according to social media accounts shared by local worshippers.
The muezzin, identified as Abdul Latheef, was reciting the shahada, or Islamic declaration of faith, during the adhan when he suddenly fell to the ground, witnesses said.
Video and eyewitness accounts circulating on social media showed the muezzin caller to prayer completing part of the adhan before collapsing inside the mosque. He was later pronounced dead, according to the reports.
The incident prompted an outpouring of condolences from worshippers and social media users, many describing his passing while calling believers to prayer as a deeply moving moment.