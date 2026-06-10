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Indian muezzin dies while delivering call to prayer at Kerala mosque

He collapsed after reciting the Islamic declaration of faith during the adhan

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Indian muezzin dies while delivering call to prayer at Kerala mosque

An Indian muezzin died on Tuesday after collapsing while delivering the Islamic call to prayer at a mosque in Kerala, according to social media accounts shared by local worshippers.

The muezzin, identified as Abdul Latheef, was reciting the shahada, or Islamic declaration of faith, during the adhan when he suddenly fell to the ground, witnesses said.

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Video and eyewitness accounts circulating on social media showed the muezzin caller to prayer completing part of the adhan before collapsing inside the mosque. He was later pronounced dead, according to the reports.

The incident prompted an outpouring of condolences from worshippers and social media users, many describing his passing while calling believers to prayer as a deeply moving moment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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