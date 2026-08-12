Indian expat in Dubai dies at Hyderabad airport on the way home to Kerala for Onam

Family shattered after UAE resident’s trip to celebrate Onam festival ends in tragedy
Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian expat's journey home for Onam celebration with family ended in heartbreak after he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at Hyderabad airport, just hours before he was due to reunite with his family in Kerala.
The deceased has been identified as Saneesh Babu, 48, who worked as a PRO with a Dubai company specialising in building access solutions.
He was flying from Dubai to Kochi via Hyderabad when he collapsed while waiting to clear immigration at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday morning.
The airline confirmed the incident to Gulf News, saying Saneesh collapsed at immigration soon after landing in Hyderabad and before catching his flight to Kochi.
As his family was unable to travel to the city in time, the airline said it arranged for his remains to be sent to Kochi instead.
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police told Gulf News that officers also coordinated closely with the grieving family in Kerala to help facilitate the transfer of his body following the medical emergency.
Saneesh had taken a month-long leave from work specifically to celebrate Onam with his loved ones, according to a relative. Instead of a joyful reunion, his family received devastating news from the airport.
"He took leave at this time to celebrate Onam with his family. But what we received was a call about his death from the airport," his nephew told Gulf News.
Onam is Kerala's major harvest festival, celebrated with feasts, flower arrangements (pookkalam), boat races and cultural events, marking the mythical homecoming of King Mahabali.
Of the 4.5-million strong Indian expat community in the UAE, more than one million hail from Kerala. Many of them fly home for celebrating Onam which mostly falls during the summer vacation. The most important day of the festival, Thiruvonam Day, falls on August 26 this year.
According to his nephew, Saneesh had been working in Dubai for 10 years, building a life abroad while staying closely connected to his roots in Kerala.
Saneesh is survived by his parents, wife and daughter, all of whom live in Kerala.
His nephew said the family had been eagerly awaiting his arrival, only for their excitement to turn into unimaginable shock and grief. The devastated family received his lifeless body on the night they were supposed to spend a happy reunion.