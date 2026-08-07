Indian expat in Dubai accused of abetting wife's suicide; Kerala Police issue lookout notice

UAE resident, 27, harassed wife, 20, and drove her to end her life, family alleges
Dubai: An Indian expat in Dubai is being sought by police in the south Indian state of Kerala after the death of his 20-year-old wife, with authorities confirming to Gulf News that a lookout notice has been issued to trace him.
The accused, A.P.C, 27, who works at a typing centre in Dubai, reportedly returned to Dubai shortly after his visit home following the death of his wife last week.
His wife, Fathimath Riza, died after hanging herself at her family home in Kerala's Kannur district on the night of July 28, her family told Gulf News over the phone.
Kannur Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide following a complaint by Riza's family, who allege she was subjected to sustained mental and physical harassment by her husband, something they say they only learned of after her suicide note and messages to friends were found following her death.
A.P.C has also been booked under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which penalises cruelty by a husband or his relatives toward a married woman.
Kerala Police on Thursday evening confirmed to Gulf News that a lookout notice, officially known as Look Out Circular (LOC), has been issued against her husband after establishing that he had left for Dubai soon after her burial.
Riza's uncle said she had left a four-page suicide note in which she alleged that her husband constantly harassed her, and that it worsened after she visited him in Dubai for two months earlier this year.
The couple had married in January, and Riza visited her husband in April.
The uncle said Riza, in her suicide note and messages, claimed to have seen her husband using drugs with his friends in Dubai, and that when she questioned him, he allegedly threatened to cook up stories against her and inform her parents.
"He also threatened that his stories would hit her father hard. She kept bearing everything in silence because she feared for her father's health. He has survived a heart attack and has other health issues as well," said her uncle.
"She never told us about any issues. She had been hiding everything from us. We found out everything only after she left us," Riza's aunt said.
The uncle said Riza's parents had been devastated after losing their only daughter. They have an elder son who was also in Dubai at the time of Riza's death.
Both her brother and her husband flew home after Riza's passing. "We had not told her brother what exactly had happened until he reached home. Her husband did not come directly to Riza's house. He went to his house first and came only when it was time for the burial," said her aunt.
However, local residents did not allow him to attend the funeral, since Riza's suicide note and messages to her friends had by then been discovered and made public, said a neighbour.
Based on her dying declaration in her suicide note, the local residents in Riza’s neighbourhood have also taken up the issue.
“We have also lodged a complaint against her husband and his family with the police and sought a comprehensive and speedy investigation into the case," said the neighbour.
Riza's family has accused her in-laws of forcing her to hide her suffering and a previous suicide attempt, which they claim to have learned of only after her death.
The family has demanded a thorough investigation and swift action against A.P.C and his family, whom they accuse of driving the young woman to take her own life.
Investigators are examining Riza's suicide note, WhatsApp messages, and other digital evidence from her phone as part of the probe.
The case is being investigated by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kannur City, Azad MP, and team.
The issuance of a Look Out Circular enables Indian authorities to alert immigration and law enforcement agencies about a person wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.
Any further action involving international cooperation would depend on the progress of the investigation and applicable legal procedures.
Gulf News tried to contact A.P.C for a comment, but his mobile number was unreachable.
According to his colleagues, A.P.C reportedly sustained injuries after being allegedly manhandled by local residents following Riza's death. Though he returned to Dubai, he did not report to work and has been uncontactable, one of his colleagues said.
"Looks like he has gone into hiding somewhere else," said a colleague.
He said colleagues had been shocked after hearing about the case against A.P.C. "He has been working with us for over four years, and we had never found any issues with him. It's difficult to believe the stories we hear," he added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please seek help. Contact a trusted friend, family member, or reach out to a mental health helpline in your country for support.