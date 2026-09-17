“She was my Sundari”: Actress Shamna Kasim mourns Kerala dance student who died of FIRES
Dubai: A seven-year-old Grade 1 student at The Indian High School's junior campus in Al Garhoud, Dubai, has left behind a trail of grief and cherished memories, as her school, dance teacher and family friends paid tribute to a little girl they described as full of sunshine and dreams of becoming an actress.
As earlier reported by Gulf News, Ameya Ajith died on the night of September 14 after a 45-day battle in intensive care in Kerala, where she had been holidaying with her parents, Ajith KP and Meera Ajith.
According to her family, she fell ill on July 30 with seizures that doctors later diagnosed as Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome, or FIRES, an ultra-rare condition that affects roughly one in a million children.
Her funeral was held in her hometown in Kerala on Tuesday.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, told Gulf News that Ameya was "the kind of child who left a little sunshine wherever she went," describing her as vivacious, gentle and instantly endearing to everyone who knew her.
He said she excelled in her studies and threw herself into co-curricular activities, with dance holding a particularly special place in her heart.
Her teachers remembered her as a cheerful, curious learner whose smile could brighten anyone's day, while her supervisor and headmistress recalled the cheerful "Toodles!" she would greet them with, a small habit that now felt more precious than ever.
The CEO said that they had held on to hope throughout her illness, praying for her recovery and return.
“It is heartbreaking for all of us to know that day will not come. Today, our entire school community grieves alongside Ameya’s family. We have lost a truly special little girl, but the joy, warmth and affection she brought into our lives will remain with us. She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered and forever remain a cherished part of our school family,” he added.
Malayalam actress and dancer Shamna Kasim, who had shared a tribute post after Ameya's death, spoke to Gulf News about her beloved student, breaking down repeatedly.
She said Ameya was fondly known by her pet name Aami. "But I called her Sundari (beautiful). You can see her in the reels posted on our page."
She recalled Ameya as a beautiful child who loved dancing and often spoke of wanting to become an actress herself, much like her teacher.
"She had trained in Bharatanatyam since the very start of my studio," Shamna recalled.
Ameya took part in every performance possible. "She used to perform at our annual day event and she took part in the Proud to be Indian programme organised by Asianet TV channel. She had completed her chilanka pooja (a traditional ceremony marking a young dancer's progress)."
The studio, she said, had been looking forward to having Aami back after her vacation and was already preparing for the next annual day in November when news of her death arrived.
Shamna said she had held on to hope until the very end, having checked on the family just last week when Ameya's parents themselves still sounded hopeful.
Classes at the studio were called off as soon as the news came through on Tuesday.
"I had to travel for a prior commitment, but I am travelling with a heavy heart," said an emotional Shamna.
Greeshma Roby, whose daughter Serah was Ameya's closest friend, said the two girls had been inseparable since they were two and a half years old.
They used to spend entire days together, first during babysitting and later at nursery. Although they went on to different schools, they joined the same dance institute, and their families regularly visited each other for birthday parties and family functions.
Greeshma said her daughter always insisted on going to any activity only if Aami would be there too, and has continued waiting for her return, unaware of how the story would end.
Greeshma described Ameya as a smart, happy and well-behaved child. She said the news had left her and her husband Roby shattered.
"She was like my own daughter to me. We were shocked when we heard the news. I have never seen my husband so emotional," she said.
Namitha Venugopal, a friend of Ameya's mother Meera from their years working in the same building in the UAE, said the two women had stayed close over calls and messages even after they moved to different companies, often exchanging updates about their children.
She said Meera's life revolved around her daughter, and that Ameya had captured the hearts of everyone in their circle, even those, like Namitha, who had never met her in person. "Everyone used to love watching her photos and videos posted by Meera," she recalled.
"How can this happen to a child who was healthy, with no prior conditions?" Namitha said, adding that it felt unfair to the parents and that she could not begin to imagine what they were going through.
All three women said that they were praying for strength for them and eternal peace for Ameya's soul.