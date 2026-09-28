Court bars her from leaving Kerala, directs passport surrender as hundreds demand refunds
Dubai: An Indian businesswoman based in Dubai, who was arrested over an alleged visa and job scam, has been granted bail in Kerala but barred from leaving the state without the court's prior permission, even as hundreds of job aspirants demanded their money back.
P.M.S, founder and CEO of an immigration services firm, was granted bail on Monday by a Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Kochi in what police describe as a multi-crore scam.
The court imposed seven conditions, including a personal bond of Rs30,000 with two solvent sureties for the same amount, Onmanorama reported.
Besides the ban on leaving Kerala, P.M.S has been directed to surrender her passport within seven days.
She has also been barred from intimidating or contacting witnesses and de facto complainants.
P.M.S was arrested on Thursday after being detained at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, as Gulf News reported earlier. She was then handed over to Palarivattom Police in Ernakulam district, which had issued a lookout circular against her.
On Friday, she was remanded in police custody for a day at the request of investigators, who wanted to interrogate her. She was then sent to judicial remand in jail. Her advocates moved the bail application on Monday, and she secured bail the same day.
Police told Gulf News that she was non-cooperative during questioning.
Police said around 250 people protesting against the company at its Palarivattom office in Kochi on Monday turned violent, forcing officers to step in to restore law and order. Media reports also said protests took place outside the Palarivattom police station. Police did not mention this to Gulf News.
Media reports quoted victims from various districts alleging that they had paid large sums to the agency but were left waiting for years without receiving work permits or their money back.
Police said several more complainants have come forward since her arrest. Palarivattom Police have so far registered only three FIRs against the company. Police allege that hundreds of people have been cheated across Kerala.
Police also claimed that the company has been trying to settle dues to several applicants since her arrest, to avoid further legal trouble. According to police, around 80 complainants have already been paid. Police estimate that more than Rs10 million has been paid out.
Police are also examining how the company used the money paid by applicants. They said most transactions went to the company's overseas accounts, so they want to look into a possible money-laundering angle. For this, they are seeking the support of the Enforcement Directorate.
Police said more people linked to the company are likely to be among the suspects in the alleged international employment visa racket.