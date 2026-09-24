Indian expat businesswoman in Dubai held at Kerala airport over alleged visa fraud

Award-winning entrepreneur owns immigration firms in UAE, India, restaurant in Bahrain
Dubai: A young Indian businesswoman based in Dubai, P.M.S, who is the founder and CEO of an immigration services company, was arrested after being detained at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on Thursday morning over an alleged visa fraud case, Kerala Police confirmed to Gulf News.
Thiruvananthapuram Airport Police told Gulf News that immigration officers at the airport detained the passenger, after which airport police took her into custody.
"She had landed from Dubai earlier this morning. We were alerted by the immigration officials following which she was detained," police said.
P.M.S, was then handed over to Palarivattom Police in Ernakulam district, which had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against her.
Manjith Lal, Inspector of Police at Palarivattom, who led the team that arrested the accused and brought her to Kochi by Thursday evening, later confirmed to Gulf News that the arrest was made on charges of cheating and violating the Immigration Act.
The LOC was issued based on petitions by two applicants who were allegedly cheated of Rs14 lakh in total by the firm's Kochi office, he said.
The officer said more than 10 complaints have been received, but only two cases have been registered so far. "We have found fraudulent activities at most of their offices and our preliminary investigation has found that more than 100 applicants have been duped," he added.
Malayalam TV channels that broadcast the visuals of P.M.S being brought to Kochi reported that multiple cases of overseas job and visa fraud have been filed against her company, some of them linked to employment offers for Poland and Armenia.
Her multinational consultancy, with branches in India and the UAE, helps people migrate to countries including Canada, the UK, Australia and Europe. However, the company in Dubai's Karama describes itself as a project management services firm.
The award-winning entrepreneur is also the owner of the recently opened Bahrain branch of a popular restaurant.
The young businesswoman was widely known in the Malayali community as a self-made entrepreneur and had recently received a Young Woman Entrepreneur Award from Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh. Videos of her Dubai lifestyle have also gone viral on multiple occasions.
When Gulf News contacted her company in Dubai for a comment about the case, an employee who took the call said staff were unaware of the matter and would arrange a call back. That call was not returned, and subsequent calls went unanswered.