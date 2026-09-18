Han So-Hee and Choi Min Sik's The Intern becomes first Korean film to top box office in 50 days, beats Odyssey

But this isn't a scene-for-scene copy-paste job. Director Kim Do Young shifts the emotional center of gravity: instead of the story being mostly about an old-school mentor dispensing wisdom, it leans harder into Sun Woo's own reckoning as she juggles company pressure and a personal life that's fraying at the edges. The remake also swaps in distinctly Korean office DNA, generational friction, workplace politics, the ever-evolving slang of younger staff, and, in a very 2026 touch, works AI's growing presence in the workplace into the plot, something the 2015 original never had to contend with.