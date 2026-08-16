His latest post comes amid uncertainty over whether Pyongyang will return to negotiations
US President Donald Trump has shared a photo of his 2019 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, renewing his claim that the two leaders have a good personal relationship.
Trump posted the image on Truth Social on Saturday, showing the pair meeting at Panmunjom, the village on the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea.
“Despite the unfriendly look on this particular picture, there are many where we're smiling, Kim Jong Un and I get along GREAT!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The post comes as the White House continues to signal that Trump is willing to reopen talks with Kim without preconditions. However, it remains unclear whether Pyongyang is prepared to return to negotiations as its military and economic ties with Russia deepen.
Trump and Kim held three face-to-face meetings during Trump’s first term. They met in Singapore in June 2018 and in Hanoi in February 2019 before their historic encounter at Panmunjom in June that year.
During the Panmunjom meeting, Trump crossed the Military Demarcation Line and briefly entered North Korean territory alongside Kim. He became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea.
Trump also shared a photograph from his first meeting with Kim in Singapore in June, fuelling speculation that he could once again pursue direct diplomacy with the North Korean leader.