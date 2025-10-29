Trump says expects to meet with N. Korea in 'not too distant future'

'At some point, we'll be involved with North Korea. I think they'd like to... I'd like to'
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the "not too distant future" as he headed to South Korea.
"At some point, we'll be involved with North Korea. I think they'd like to, and I'd like to," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.
Trump previously has said that he would "love to meet" the North Korean leader during his visit to South Korea this week.
