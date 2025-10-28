Trump-Kim reunion on the horizon? President heads to South Korea amidst high-stakes diplomacy and trade talks

What's at stake: The primary goal was to initiate dialogue on North Korea's nuclear program, aiming for denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. This was the first-ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, with significant implications for global security and US-North Korea relations.

What happened: The leaders signed a joint statement agreeing to establish new US-North Korea relations, build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, and work towards the complete denuclearisation of North Korea. North Korea committed to returning the remains of US soldiers from the Korean War and destroying a missile engine testing site. However, the agreement lacked specific details on how denuclearisation would be implemented, leading to criticism for its vagueness.