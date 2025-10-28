Trump-Kim reunion on the horizon? President heads to South Korea amidst high-stakes diplomacy and trade talks

US leader is currently in Japan, a key stop in his Asian tour focused on trade, diplomacy
US President Donald Trump's Asian tour holds the potential for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking a possible second encounter between the two leaders.
President Donald Trump is currently in Japan, a key stop in his extensive Asian tour focused on trade and diplomacy.
Having arrived from Malaysia, where he engaged in a regional summit, Trump's itinerary includes significant events such as overseeing a peace agreement between two ASEAN neighbours, a royal visit, and trade discussions with China and Brazil.
The prospect of another Trump-Kim meeting has garnered considerable attention, especially given the historical context of their previous interactions.
Trump has earlier told journalists he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour.
"I would. If you want to put out the word, I'm open to it," the US president told reporters onboard Air Force One as he departed Washington for KL, adding that he "had a great relationship" with Kim.
The first summit, held in Singapore in 2018, aimed at denuclearisation but ended without a concrete agreement.
Since then, negotiations have stalled, but recent developments suggest a renewed interest in dialogue.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has indicated a "considerable" chance of a Trump-Kim meeting during Trump's visit to South Korea, scheduled after Japan.
This potential meeting is seen as an opportunity to revive stalled talks on North Korea's nuclear programme, amidst ongoing tensions and the complex geopolitical landscape of the region.
Arrangements for this prospective meeting are reportedly being meticulously planned.
US officials have reportedly discussed logistics, including security protocols and the agenda, which likely focuses on denuclearization and regional stability.
The timing, just before the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea, adds strategic importance, as it could influence broader regional dynamics.
However, challenges remain. North Korea's demand for sanctions relief and the US's insistence on verifiable denuclearization create a delicate balance.
The outcome of any meeting will depend on both leaders' willingness to compromise.
Immediately following the June 2018 summit, Trump had declared: "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea ... sleep well tonight".
An inter-Korean summit was held September 18 to 20, 2018, which sought a breakthrough in the hampered talks with the US and a solution for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
In November 2018, North Korea repeated its demand that US economic sanctions be lifted as a condition for proceeding with talks, while the Trump administration continued to insist that North Korea make concessions first.
As Trump prepares to leave Japan, the anticipation around this possible second meeting with Kim Jong Un underscores the high stakes of his Asian tour, where trade and security intersect in a region critical to global stability.
Location: Sentosa Island, Singapore
What's at stake: The primary goal was to initiate dialogue on North Korea's nuclear program, aiming for denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. This was the first-ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, with significant implications for global security and US-North Korea relations.
What happened: The leaders signed a joint statement agreeing to establish new US-North Korea relations, build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, and work towards the complete denuclearisation of North Korea. North Korea committed to returning the remains of US soldiers from the Korean War and destroying a missile engine testing site. However, the agreement lacked specific details on how denuclearisation would be implemented, leading to criticism for its vagueness.
Location: Hanoi, Vietnam
What's at stake: The second summit aimed to build on the Singapore agreement by negotiating concrete steps towards denuclearisation, including the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear facilities and the lifting of US sanctions. The stakes were high as failure could derail the peace process and escalate tensions.
What happened: The summit ended abruptly without a formal agreement. Disagreements centred on the extent of North Korea's denuclearisation actions versus the level of sanctions relief offered by the US. North Korea proposed dismantling its Yongbyon nuclear facility in exchange for partial sanctions relief, but the US demanded a broader denuclearisation plan. The lack of progress highlighted the challenges in reaching a mutually acceptable deal.
Location: Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), Panmunjom, South Korea
What's at stake: This was a brief, symbolic meeting where Trump became the first sitting US president to step into North Korean territory. The stake was to restart stalled negotiations and signal a commitment to dialogue despite the Hanoi summit's failure.
What happened: Trump and Kim agreed to resume working-level talks on denuclearisation. The meeting was largely ceremonial but reinvigorated the diplomatic process, though subsequent talks did not yield significant progress.
Location: Anticipated in South Korea, possibly during Trump's visit following his stop in Japan.
What's at stake: If confirmed, this meeting would aim to revive stalled negotiations on North Korea's nuclear programme, amidst ongoing tensions and the complex geopolitical landscape. The stakes include the potential for a breakthrough in denuclearization efforts.
What's expected: As of October 28, 2025, details are not yet confirmed, but the focus would likely be on denuclearisation, sanctions relief, and broader regional stability. The outcome depends on both leaders' willingness to compromise, with challenges remaining due to North Korea's demands for sanctions relief and the US's insistence on verifiable denuclearisation.
