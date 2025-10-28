GOLD/FOREX
Trump's visit to Japan and Malaysia in photos

Trip to Asia focussed on peace agreement, a royal visit, trade talks with China and Brazil

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony after a Japan-US Summit at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on October 28, 2025.
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony after a Japan-US Summit at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo on October 28, 2025.
AFP

KL| Tokyo: US President Donald Trump is in Japan as part of his trip to Asia, which is focused on trade. He arrived from Malaysia, where he participated in a regional summit.

During his Asian tour, Trump has overseen a peace agreement signed by two Asean neighbours, coupled with a royal visit, trade talks with China and Brazil, and a possible meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

After Japan, he's set to visit South Korea next.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP and AFP photo editors.

