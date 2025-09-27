Trump, Putin, Xi and Kim draw crowds at Bangkok’s Mount Rushmore stunt

A creative mall display in Thailand turns shopping trips into memorable photo moments
Dubai: Shoppers in Bangkok have been treated to an unusual sight — a towering replica of Mount Rushmore, but with a twist. Instead of the iconic faces of past US presidents, the installation at Seacon Square mall features four instantly recognisable contemporary world leaders: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.
The stony likenesses form the centrepiece of a nearly two-week-long pop-up event at one of Thailand’s busiest shopping destinations. Surrounded by stalls selling camping gear and a climbing wall, the display is intended to draw in visitors with a mix of humour and spectacle.
Curious shoppers were seen snapping selfies and sharing the unexpected attraction across social media, where reactions ranged from amusement to bemusement. Organisers said the project was designed to “spark conversation” and bring a playful element to the retail space, rather than make a political statement.
Mount Rushmore, located in South Dakota, is famed for depicting four revered American presidents — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. The Bangkok re-creation flips the idea on its head, turning the shopping centre into a conversation starter and photo hotspot.
For now, it appears to be working — drawing crowds, sparking conversation, and adding a touch of spectacle to everyday shopping.
Video: AFP
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox