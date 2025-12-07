India’s delicate balancing act between Moscow and Washington enters a sharper phase

But that is also easier said than done. What Putin’s visit also highlighted was just how difficult New Delhi’s tightrope walk is at the moment. Apart from the delicately poised talks with Washington, Delhi also has a robust relationship with the European Union or the EU. Ahead of Putin’s trip, controversy flared over an editorial piece written by the envoys of the UK, France and Germany to India which criticised Putin over the Ukraine war. It irritated the Indian foreign ministry which saw it as a criticism of New Delhi’s invitation to the Russian President. But given India’s own outreach to the European Union and talks to have a free trade agreement in place soon, the Indian government response was muted. India and Russia had set an ambitious target of trade at $100 billion by 2030. But with India having to reduce it’s purchases of Russian oil, that target will be harder to reach.