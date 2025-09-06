Trump’s missteps push India towards pragmatism

India is not biting the bait. And nor should it. In the last few weeks, Donald Trump has undone decades of painstaking work that went into the US-India relationship, a relationship that was built by successive governments on both sides, irrespective of their political leanings. Any step taken to repair this damage must come from Washington first. Even then, it will take a long, long time for the trust deficit to be erased, if it ever is. If there is one thing America has so clearly demonstrated today, it is that it is not a reliable partner or friend to anyone.