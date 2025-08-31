Gaza famine exposes the world’s moral collapse

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a failure of the world, of our conscience and our moral compass. Since October 2023, when Hamas brutally murdered 1,200 Israeli civilians, the retaliatory Israeli actions have killed at least 60,000 people in Gaza, and these are just conservative estimates. For most of the last two years, the West looked the other way as Israel pounded Gaza to the ground. Now, it has become uncomfortable for even Israel’s friends to condone a policy of starvation. Except, of course, the United States, which was the only member of the UN Security Council that did not sign on a joint statement last week saying the Gaza famine was man-made and warning that the use of starvation as a weapon of war is banned under international humanitarian law.