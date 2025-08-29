UAE's 'Gallant Knight 3' initiative sustains Gaza bakeries amid crisis

30 makeshift bakeries are operating daily, each covering around 150 families a day
The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian relief efforts for the Palestinian people in Gaza through the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him.
As part of these relief efforts, “Gallant Knight 3” continues to support makeshift bakeries in displacement camps to provide bread for displaced families facing extremely difficult living conditions.
With contributions from the Emirates Red Crescent, 30 makeshift bakeries are operating daily, with each bakery covering the needs of around 150 families per day, benefiting a total of 10,500 people daily.
Since the launch of “Gallant Knight 3,” supporting bakeries has been a top priority, as it represents one of the most vital projects to confront the risk of famine in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of families in the camps by ensuring a daily supply of bread.
Earlier this week, “Gallant Knight 3” also supported charitable kitchens in Gaza, securing daily meals for over 40,000 beneficiaries. This aid included 13 charitable kitchens in southern Gaza and 7 in the central governorate, providing essential food supplies and operational necessities for these kitchens, which serve as a lifeline for thousands of families severely affected by hunger amid the dire humanitarian conditions caused by the ongoing war.
In parallel, “Gallant Knight 3” volunteers continued distributing food parcels to displaced families in A’idoun Camp in Al-Bureij, central Gaza.
It is noteworthy that the UAE, through “Gallant Knight 3,” has resumed the distribution of food parcels to displacement camps and registered shelter centers via the electronic portal.
