At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Tianjin on September 1, 2025, a video featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping drew widespread attention. The video, shared widely on social media, captured the trio exchanging warm handshakes, smiles, and even sharing a friendly car ride. For many observers, these gestures highlighted an effort to showcase unity at a time when global politics remain marked by shifting alliances and regional challenges.

On his official account on X, Prime Minister Modi posted photos from the sidelines of the summit, writing: “Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi.” The post was quickly picked up by media outlets and users alike, reinforcing the symbolic weight of the encounter.

Analysts say the meeting reflects a renewed momentum within the SCO, particularly as its members seek to position the grouping as a counterbalance to Western blocs. The visible warmth among Modi, Putin, and Xi added a personal dimension to the strategic dialogue, suggesting efforts to build trust at the highest level.