GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

China's Xi and India's Modi vow to resolve border differences at meeting in Tianjin

Modi visiting China as part of India's membership into Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025.
AP

TIANJIN, China: Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday ahead of the opening of a regional summit in Tianjin, in a formal thaw between the two nuclear-armed powers.

Modi is on his first visit to China since relations between the two countries deteriorated after Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in deadly border clashes in 2020. Modi is visiting as part of India's membership into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional political, economic and security group founded by China.

Modi said in his opening remarks that relations with China have moved in “a meaningful direction,” adding that “there is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement.”

Ahead of Modi's visit, China's top diplomat Wang Yi flew to New Delhi earlier in August, as the two sides announced their rapprochement. Both governments pledged to restart border talks, and resume issuing visas and direct flights.

Wang's visit coincided with US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50% tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian oil, but Delhi's process of rebuilding ties with China had been in the works for months.

China and India this year have increased official visits and discussed easing some restrictions on trade and the movement of people across the border. In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet.

Related Topics:
indiaChina

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi says India, China to restart direct flights

2m read
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a rousing welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Tianjin on Saturday.

Almost cried.. I love Modi, I love India: Chinese woman

2m read
India's PM Narendra Modi is seen inside Japan’s world-famous Shinkansen bullet train alongside Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.

Watch: India PM rides on Japan’s iconic bullet train

2m read
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands during a joint press conference in Tokyo on August 29, 2025.

Japan pledges $68b investment in India during Modi trip

2m read