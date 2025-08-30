Speaking to reporters outside the hotel, she expressed her joy, saying she was overwhelmed on seeing the Indian leader. “Today we are very happy to come here to see Modi ji… I love Modi, I love India,” she said, describing the meeting as unforgettable.

A Chinese woman, married to an Indian, became emotional and said she "almost cried" after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin on Saturday, where he arrived to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

PM Modi landed at Tianjin’s Binhai International Airport to a grand red carpet welcome, where he was received by senior officials from both India and China. From the airport, the Prime Minister proceeded to his hotel, where members of the Indian community and local well-wishers had gathered to greet him.

Following the PM's arrival in Tianjin, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, stating: “PM @narendramodi has arrived in Tianjin, China to a warm welcome. PM will be participating in the 25th SCO Summit. This visit is a testament to our constructive and proactive role in SCO.”

This summit comes at a significant time for India, following recent US tariff hikes, including a 25 per cent duty on Indian imports of Russian crude oil.

Modi will take part in the SCO Summit on Sunday, August 31, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, with regional security and economic cooperation likely to dominate discussions.

The visit is also notable as it marks Modi’s first trip to China since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. In recent months, both nations have made limited but visible efforts to improve ties, including the resumption of trade through traditional border passes in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

