Japanese artists embracing Indian culture greet PM Modi with classical dances and songs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vibrant and traditional welcome on his arrival in Tokyo on Friday morning, as members of the Indian and Japanese communities showcased India’s rich cultural heritage through music and dance.
Japanese artists, who have been embracing Indian culture, greeted PM Modi with performances that ranged from classical dance forms to folk songs. A group of Japanese performers, dressed in colourful Rajasthani attire, welcomed him with a traditional folk song, while others presented classical dance forms, including Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and Odissi.
One artist who performed Mohiniyattam said, “It was such a great chance to perform for Prime Minister Modi. I have over 25 years of experience in this dance form, but this was a special group performance for him.” Another performer who presented Kathak described the opportunity as “like winning a gold medal.”
Adding a spiritual touch to the occasion, a group of Japanese nationals also recited the Gayatri Mantra in front of the Indian Prime Minister. Modi later interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who greeted him with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”
This is Modi’s first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years. During his two-day official visit, he will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The leaders are expected to hold in-depth talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Following the Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.
