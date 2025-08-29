GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Urjit Patel begins new role as IMF Executive Director for India

Patel is expected to bring deep expertise and institutional experience to his new role

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Dr Urjit Patel
Dr Urjit Patel

The government of India has approved the appointment of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Dr Urjit Patel as India’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year term.

The decision comes after the premature termination of Krishnamurthy V Subramanian’s tenure, which ended around six months before completion.

Dr Patel, widely regarded as a key architect of India’s inflation-targeting framework, brings decades of experience in economic policy and financial governance.

A Kenyan-born Indian economist, he began his career with the IMF more than 30 years ago, working in Washington DC before moving to New Delhi in 1992 as the Fund’s deputy resident representative.

Patel later served as a consultant to India’s Ministry of Finance between 1998 and 2001 and went on to hold senior roles in both the public and private sectors, including positions at Reliance Industries, IDFC Ltd, MCX Ltd and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

In 2016, Patel became the 24th governor of the RBI, succeeding Raghuram Rajan. He was previously the central bank’s deputy governor, overseeing monetary policy, research, statistics, deposit insurance, and communication.

In December 2018, he became the first RBI governor in decades to resign before completing his term, citing personal reasons.

An alumnus of Yale University, the University of Oxford, and the University of London, Patel is expected to bring deep expertise and institutional experience to his new role at the IMF.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaIMF

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cindy Rodriguez Singh

Why was Cindy Rodrigues Singh on FBI most wanted list?

2m read
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is shifting its Cheque Truncation System (CTS): Here's what it means

Your Indian cheque payments will soon become faster

1m read
The Indian rupee has firmed up slightly from the lows of 23.9. But can this be sustained?

Indian rupee picks up from low of 23.9 - can this last?

2m read
Indian rupee to drop more, profiting UAE NRIs

Indian rupee to drop more, profiting UAE NRIs

2m read