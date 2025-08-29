An alumnus of Yale University, the University of Oxford, and the University of London, Patel is expected to bring deep expertise and institutional experience to his new role at the IMF.

In December 2018, he became the first RBI governor in decades to resign before completing his term, citing personal reasons.

In 2016, Patel became the 24th governor of the RBI, succeeding Raghuram Rajan. He was previously the central bank’s deputy governor, overseeing monetary policy, research, statistics, deposit insurance, and communication.

Patel later served as a consultant to India’s Ministry of Finance between 1998 and 2001 and went on to hold senior roles in both the public and private sectors, including positions at Reliance Industries, IDFC Ltd, MCX Ltd and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

A Kenyan-born Indian economist, he began his career with the IMF more than 30 years ago, working in Washington DC before moving to New Delhi in 1992 as the Fund’s deputy resident representative.

The decision comes after the premature termination of Krishnamurthy V Subramanian’s tenure, which ended around six months before completion.

The government of India has approved the appointment of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Dr Urjit Patel as India’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year term.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.