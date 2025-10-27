India PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to join ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31

A day earlier, during the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi paid rich tribute to Patel, describing him as “one of the greatest luminaries of modern times” whose efforts ensured the unity and integrity of India.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Join the Run for Unity on 31st October and celebrate the spirit of togetherness! Let’s honour Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on people across the country to take part in the ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, PM Modi highlighted his achievements, recalling his leadership as the head of the Ahmedabad Municipality and his historic role in uniting the country.

“Sardar Patel was one of the nation’s greatest figures. His towering personality embodied many qualities. He was an exceptionally bright student and one of the most successful lawyers of his time,” the Prime Minister said.

“His focus on cleanliness and good governance set an example. We will forever be indebted to him for his contribution as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister,” Modi said.

Balaram Menon

