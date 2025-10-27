India PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to join ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31

Event honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy and vision of a united India
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on people across the country to take part in the ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.
Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Join the Run for Unity on 31st October and celebrate the spirit of togetherness! Let’s honour Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India.”
A day earlier, during the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi paid rich tribute to Patel, describing him as “one of the greatest luminaries of modern times” whose efforts ensured the unity and integrity of India.
“Sardar Patel was one of the nation’s greatest figures. His towering personality embodied many qualities. He was an exceptionally bright student and one of the most successful lawyers of his time,” the Prime Minister said.
Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, PM Modi highlighted his achievements, recalling his leadership as the head of the Ahmedabad Municipality and his historic role in uniting the country.
“His focus on cleanliness and good governance set an example. We will forever be indebted to him for his contribution as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister,” Modi said.
Sardar Patel played a key role in integrating 563 princely states into independent India. His vision and determination earned him the title Iron Man of India, symbolising unity, strength and nation-building.
