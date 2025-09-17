Modi @75: Indian expats in UAE to hold 'Viksit Bharat Run' in Dubai

Suresh Gopi to lead community run as part of global celebrations till Gandhi Jayanti
Dubai: Around 1,500 Indian expats in the UAE are expected to participate in an upcoming community run in Dubai to pay tribute to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of his 75th birthday on Wednesday, a community leader said.
“The Indian People’s Forum (IPF) UAE, in association with the Indian Consulate in Dubai and JITO Dubai, will organise the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) Run on Sunday, September 28 at 7am at Kite Beach, Jumeirah,” said Jitendra Vaidya, president of IPF UAE.
He said the initiative marks a special tribute to Modi as part of a campaign across many countries between September 17, the Prime Minister’s birthday, and October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of India’s Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
"Today, we celebrated the 75th birthday of our beloved Prime Minister with prayers for his good health and by distributing food to those in need. Alongside, we are bringing together the community through the Viksit Bharat Run, spreading the message of fitness, unity, and service to the nation,” Vaidya told Gulf News.
He pointed out that it is also in line with Dubai’s campaigns to boost residents’ fitness.
The run, designed as a non-competitive 3–5km community fun run, is open to all age groups.
“More than 1,500 participants are expected to join, making it one of the largest such gatherings of the Indian diaspora in the UAE,” said Vaidya.
The chief guest for the event will be Suresh Gopi, Indian Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Malayalam actor.
Vaidya said registration details will be announced soon.
“Each participant will receive a specially designed Viksit Bharat Run T-shirt as a symbol of their commitment to the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The event highlights the spirit of ‘Run to Serve the Nation’ — bringing together the Indian community in the UAE to celebrate progress, unity, and national pride,” he added.
Meanwhile, Modi fans in the UAE held cake-cutting ceremonies and shared their birthday wishes on social media on Wednesday.
"He had humble beginnings, but he has helped India flourish in an incredible way. You feel so proud to have a leader like him. This is a small gesture from us to celebrate him and wish him good health and continued success," said Kusum Dutta, who took part in a celebration held in Dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox