Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir wish PM Narendra Modi on 75th birthday, calling him 'truly inspiring'

Shah Rukh described his journey from small town to global prominence as 'truly inspiring'

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan click a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
ANI

Dubai: Turning 75 today, September 17, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t just blow out candles—he was showered with starry tributes from Bollywood heavyweights and filmmakers like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, all hailing his vision, leadership, and global clout

Indian actor Anupam Kher recalled his first meeting with Modi during his Gujarat days.

“I remember meeting you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat. You welcomed me with such warmth and respect. Later, when I hosted a special screening of A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, you attended with your entire cabinet. From that time, I noticed a fearlessness and honesty in your persona. Over the years, I’ve also seen your wonderful sense of humour and hearty laughter. I truly feel inspired by you—not just as a Prime Minister, but as a person and guide,” he shared.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also lauded Modi’s leadership. “On the occasion of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, I extend my heartfelt wishes. The contributions you have made to the progress of our nation will always be remembered. We pray for your long life and continued strength to lead India towards growth, progress, and prosperity,” he said.

Actor Ajay Devgn echoed similar sentiments, recalling his first interaction with Modi in Gujarat. “From that day till now, I have observed a beautiful consistency in your journey. Your vision for the nation, tireless dedication, and fearless leadership are truly inspiring. Today, India is making its mark on the global stage, and your contribution to that is immense,” he noted.

Shah Rukh Khan described Modi’s journey from a small town to global prominence as “truly inspiring.” He praised the Prime Minister’s discipline, hard work, and commitment, adding that even at 75, Modi’s energy outshines that of many younger people.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu saluted Modi for devoting his life to public service. “It’s always inspiring to see your journey and the way you’ve dedicated your entire life to serving our country. The vision and commitment you bring instill pride in every Indian, motivating us to dream bigger and work harder. I wish you good health, happiness, and continued success,” he wrote.

Oscar-winning filmmaker SS Rajamouli (RRR) highlighted Modi’s role in strengthening India’s global standing. “At 75, you look like 50—it’s truly inspiring. Through effective foreign policies, you’ve made the world see India as a powerful and confident nation. Wishing you many more glorious years ahead,” he said.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana, Gujarat, Narendra Damodardas Modi rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most influential leaders. Before taking office as Prime Minister in 2014, he served three consecutive terms as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, overseeing a period of economic growth and governance reforms.

