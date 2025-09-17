Actor Ajay Devgn echoed similar sentiments, recalling his first interaction with Modi in Gujarat. “From that day till now, I have observed a beautiful consistency in your journey. Your vision for the nation, tireless dedication, and fearless leadership are truly inspiring. Today, India is making its mark on the global stage, and your contribution to that is immense,” he noted.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also lauded Modi’s leadership. “On the occasion of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, I extend my heartfelt wishes. The contributions you have made to the progress of our nation will always be remembered. We pray for your long life and continued strength to lead India towards growth, progress, and prosperity,” he said.

“I remember meeting you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat. You welcomed me with such warmth and respect. Later, when I hosted a special screening of A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, you attended with your entire cabinet. From that time, I noticed a fearlessness and honesty in your persona. Over the years, I’ve also seen your wonderful sense of humour and hearty laughter. I truly feel inspired by you—not just as a Prime Minister, but as a person and guide,” he shared.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu saluted Modi for devoting his life to public service. “It’s always inspiring to see your journey and the way you’ve dedicated your entire life to serving our country. The vision and commitment you bring instill pride in every Indian, motivating us to dream bigger and work harder. I wish you good health, happiness, and continued success,” he wrote.

