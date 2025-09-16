GOLD/FOREX
Narendra Modi turns 75, Donald Trump calls to wish him, discusses India-US ties

Leaders discuss partnership and Ukraine conflict amid fresh trade talks

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
File photo: Donald Trump and Narendra Modi
File photo: Donald Trump and Narendra Modi
ANI

US President Donald Trump spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, extending greetings on his 75th birthday. This was their first phone conversation in several months.

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked Trump for the wishes and referred to him as a “friend.” He added, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Trade talks back on track

The call came as trade officials from both countries resumed talks in New Delhi. US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch met India’s chief trade negotiator and Commerce Ministry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry described the discussions as “positive and forward-looking,” covering key aspects of the trade deal. Both sides agreed to “intensify efforts” to finalise a mutually beneficial agreement.

The conversation between the two leaders follows Trump’s recent announcement on restarting trade talks with India, signalling a renewed push in bilateral economic ties.

